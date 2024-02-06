Hanson: A forgettable warped debate

The September 10th presidential debate went down as expected. Summed up, it was Sappy and the Blob pile on Grouchy.

The swarmy and evasive Vice President Kamala Harris preened, posed, and proffered empty platitudes.

The ABC moderators proved they were predictably and shamelessly biased.

And an irate former President Donald Trump confirmed that he was too touchy and easily triggered.

Harris's instructions were not to explain her agenda. She never defended disowning policies that she had embraced as a lifelong, self-confessed, "woke" "radical."

Instead, Harris's threefold strategy was simple enough — and it mostly worked.

One, goad Trump as a coward and racist. Then smile and call for unity, kindness, and an end to such name-calling.

Harris's orders were to zero in on hair-trigger irrelevancies that would incite and sidetrack the thin-skinned Trump. So, Harris claimed his massive rallies were failures, crackpot — and worst of all, boring! — as she falsely added that weary attendants left early.

All that was missing from her adolescent putdowns was former President Barack Obama's earlier convention speech obscenity that Trump supposedly suffered from undersized genitalia.

In Harris's upside-down, projectionist world, ex-president Trump caused the Biden-Harris disastrous skedaddle from Afghanistan.

He was accused of being mostly responsible for the effects of the global COVID-19 plague that killed over 100 million.

And somehow Trump even appeased Russian President Vladimir Putin, who then oddly attacked his neighbors during the Bush, Obama, and Biden administrations but not Trump's.

Harris mocked Trump's businesses, claiming he was a failure. Those tactics succeeded, as a rattled Trump missed easy refutations of Harris's naked mendacity.

The result was not an easy exposure of her lies but an off-topic defense of the size of his rallies and his wealth.

Two, Harris predictably once more reinvented herself.

She erased entirely her upper-middle class, privileged upbringing, as a child of two PhDs.

There was no mention that her radical political career was opportunistically gifted by her insider and paramour fixer, the married Bay-Area left-wing politico Wille Brown, over 30 years her senior.

Instead, Harris became a middle-class child of a struggling small businesswoman.

To cement that deception, Harris would now insist that she was always a border hawk, supported fracking, and was tough on crime. She claimed she never rallied the public to bail out violent rioters during the 2020 looting, arson, and violent demonstrations.

Harris promised to answer questions in detail but never did.