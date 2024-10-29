For many families, Halloween is a night of costumes, candy and community fun. But we like to use this opportunity to remind readers to prioritize safety.

For those driving, it means paying extra attention to trick-or-treaters — some in dark-colored costumes — walking the streets in their pursuit of candy.

There are also other issues, like inspecting your child's candy and knowing which doors they are knocking on. Recent changes in Missouri law have sparked discussions about how best to protect children. A judge recently overturned a law requiring sex offenders to display signs in their yards on Halloween night, citing free speech rights. This decision has led to debates about balancing safety and rights.

While banking on yard signs was never a foolproof method for protecting your child from predators, this is another reason to add vigilance to your neighborhood excursion and consider the family-friendly gatherings to attend.