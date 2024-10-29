For many families, Halloween is a night of costumes, candy and community fun. But we like to use this opportunity to remind readers to prioritize safety.
For those driving, it means paying extra attention to trick-or-treaters — some in dark-colored costumes — walking the streets in their pursuit of candy.
There are also other issues, like inspecting your child's candy and knowing which doors they are knocking on. Recent changes in Missouri law have sparked discussions about how best to protect children. A judge recently overturned a law requiring sex offenders to display signs in their yards on Halloween night, citing free speech rights. This decision has led to debates about balancing safety and rights.
While banking on yard signs was never a foolproof method for protecting your child from predators, this is another reason to add vigilance to your neighborhood excursion and consider the family-friendly gatherings to attend.
Trunk-or-treat events and fall festivals, often hosted by local churches, provide a controlled environment where children can collect candy from decorated car trunks. These events are a popular alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, offering a fun and secure setting for families.
Fall festivals are another option for those seeking a festive atmosphere. These events typically feature activities such as pumpkin carving, hayrides and costume contests. They offer a chance for families to enjoy some fall fun without the concerns that can accompany door-to-door trick-or-treating.
For a comprehensive list of local Halloween events, The Scout newsletter has provided a detailed guide. This resource includes information on more than 90 events happening throughout the area, ensuring that families have plenty of options to choose from. And if you're not already receiving The Scout in your inbox Monday through Friday, we encourage you to sign up.
We hope you enjoy the festivities on Thursday. And special thanks to all the organizations providing fun and safe alternatives for families in this community.
