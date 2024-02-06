Haley's slavery gaffe is a rare misstep for a good politician

Nikki Haley gave a bad answer to an easy question: What caused the Civil War?

She replied with a word-salad on freedom and the role of government while failing to mention the word "slavery" at all.

We don't need to dwell on why it was a bad answer. The Civil War is a complicated topic, but the simple truth is it wouldn't have occurred but for the issue of slavery.

I think she messed up for three interrelated reasons: She thought the question was a "gotcha" and overthought how to respond; she was relying on muscle memory from her days in South Carolina; and, last, because she was campaigning in New Hampshire, the "Live Free or Die" state, and was trying to cater to what she thought were the audience's libertarian tendencies.

The timing was unfortunate. The gaffe occurred in the middle of the slowest of slow news weeks, providing the political class something to talk about as Haley was trying to convince Republican primary voters she's the only candidate who can beat both Donald Trump, the runaway GOP front-runner, and Joe Biden. Rather than build on her recent momentum, she was forced to spend days explaining herself. (Disclosure: I know Haley through my wife, who worked as her speechwriter at the U.N.).

But the flub — which I think was fairly minor — stood out for another reason. Such missteps are rare for the most disciplined candidate in the race. More significantly, by obviously trying to cater to what the audience — and the questioner — wanted to hear, rather than just say what she believes, she fed the perception that she is nothing more than a politician.

And "politician" has become a dirty word in American politics, particularly on the right.