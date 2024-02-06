Haley has the right idea.

Politics is the absolute worst lens through which to look at abortion. And yet, when we talk about abortion, it's almost always about the political aspects of it. This is necessary because we must debate law and policy. But how can we make the discussion more compassionate? Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley led the way during the first Republican primary debate.

"Let's find consensus," she urged. "Can't we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? Can't we all agree that we should encourage adoptions?" She added: "Can't we all agree that doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion shouldn't have to perform them?"

She was trying to find a meeting place for Americans about this divisive issue. It may not be possible in the context of a presidential election, but it needs to happen. The U.S. Catholic Bishops have an initiative called Walking With Moms in Need, which is a rallying cry to parishes around the country to meet the needs of women. Imagine if women could knock on the door of every church, synagogue or mosque in the United States and know that they would be loved, cared for and given the resources they need. Pregnancy-care centers do this kind of work. My friends at the Sisters of Life do this. But a scared pregnant woman has to know where to find these resources. We need to make it so much easier.

And, yes, there is also the adoption option. It was mentioned twice in passing during the debate. Adoption has become politized, too, unfortunately.

Adoption advocates have advice for how we talk about adoption. Don't say a mother is "giving her child up," but "choosing an adoption plan." It's another kind of parenthood, in fact, some will say. If you know you are not prepared to be a parent, what a gift to give to someone who is. There are more couples in the United States who would like to be parents than there are children available for them.