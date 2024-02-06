Gut check time

Who are we as a nation? While the answer may lead to policy debates, a serious consideration of who and what we are about is critical to getting out of ideological silos and actually making coherent policy that helps solve some of our many problems.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asking in desperation for our help, called on us to recall our nation's motivating ideals. "I remember your national memorial in Rushmore," he said to Congress. "The faces of your prominent presidents, those who laid the foundation of the United States of America as it is today. Democracy, independence, freedom, and care for everyone, for every person, for everyone who works diligently, who lives honestly, who respects the law. We in Ukraine want the same for our people."

In New York, we celebrated St. Patrick's Day with the customary parade, rejoicing in a return to "normal." But people in Ukraine and elsewhere have no hope of a life that involves peace and security anytime soon.

In Iraq, Christians and other religious minorities know that no one really wants them there -- or cares that they are there, relatively speaking. That's why Pope Francis's visit to that country a year ago this month was so important to them.

When ISIS was waging genocide on Iraqi Christians, they had to beg us to notice. Perhaps the one mercy for Ukraine is that we are not looking away. But Ukrainians need more than that. As do the Iraqis. Our lack of follow-through is a bipartisan problem.

Zelenskyy, in asking for our help -- in English -- is calling on our better angels, imploring us to help our neighbor -- anyone who supports human rights, and freedom, "for the right to live decently; and the right to die when your time comes and not when it's wanted by someone else."