Gun violence, infrastructure, budget on center stage

The mission statement for the City of Cape Girardeau states that Cape will “actively promote a safe, innovative climate through city services that enhances the quality of life for its citizens and our region”.

There are many ways the city goes about delivering on that mission, but it is seen most obviously in the city’s focus on public safety and infrastructure.

Additionally, the annual budget process shows the public clearly how the city invests in the community. This process is going on now, as the City Council considers one of its biggest responsibilities to the citizens — passing an annual, balanced budget. I’d like to give you all several important updates on all of these vital aspects of your municipal government.

Public Safety

​

Providing protection, security, rescue and emergency management is all considered to be any municipality’s most sacred duty to its citizens. Our police and fire departments are committed to work that engages in best practices and training, while also investigating new threats and how to best deal with them. In previous columns, I have highlighted many of those methods, as well as ongoing equipment and technology investments, that help our public safety forces conduct the best work possible.

We have seen some very public and brazen gun violence in Cape, and the sense shared by many is that this kind of activity is growing in both its nature and occurrence. The urgent question before us is how the municipal government, as well as the community, can engage in work that will prevent gun violence from happening in the first place. A brilliant book written by Dan Heath in 2020, “Upstream”, speaks to this very concept — engaging in the work of preventing problems rather than simply reacting to them. It is often difficult work to create and even more challenging to quantify — how could we measure the gun crimes that didn’t happen because something was done five years prior? As Heath notes, reaction is more tangible. But the upstream solutions in prevention can accomplish “massive and long-lasting good” and so must be part of the equation. The City intends to begin delving into what might be appropriate upstream solutions.

In conjunction with city administrators, I have spent the past few months developing a Gun Violence Task Force. It is an ad hoc committee, beginning in July and meeting for six months, and will involve a large number of community members and those in various organizations with relevant expertise and experience.

The focus of the committee’s work will be to zero in on how the City might impact and influence issues surrounding gun violence or what advocacy the City should be involved in. This committee’s work will be a public process, and there will be much more information coming forward about how the public might stay informed or participate in the process.

I am very thankful for community members who are willing to embark in this kind of work. It will involve challenging, time-consuming research and communication into what will be difficult issues to consider, covering challenges of law enforcement, social services, housing and nuisance laws and our youth, to name just some. This issue impacts every aspect of our community — safety of our citizens, education, business recruitment and retention, community development, population growth — and we must begin the difficult task of addressing it head on if we expect to see our city thrive.

Infrastructure

​

In addition to public safety issues, strong infrastructure is also a vital component to seeing Cape prosper. I want to highlight two infrastructure issues the public will hear a lot about in the near future.

First, the Transportation Trust Fund 7 (TTF7) Committee will be forming this month. First created and voter-approved in Cape in 1995, the Transportation Trust Fund involves a half-cent sales tax that goes into a city fund used solely to complete identified street improvement projects in the city. TTF projects are funded based upon sales tax collection, so that no money is borrowed to fund the projects. The TTF sales tax only runs for five years, then requires voter approval for renewal.

The ad hoc TTF committees have been responsible for working with municipal staff to create a list of street projects to ultimately present to the City Council for approval. For TTF7, that list will be presented in December, and the council will need to vote to place TTF7 on the ballot for voter consideration in April 2025.