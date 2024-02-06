GUEST COMMENTARY: Southeast receives 10-year reaccreditation extension

The new year brings with it a wonderful opportunity for me to share that the Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) -- the regional accrediting body for Southeast Missouri State University -- has reaffirmed our accreditation, extending it for 10 years with no interim reporting or monitoring required! The IAC formally acted on our reaccreditation application in early December. The university's next reaffirmation of accreditation is set for 2029-2030.

The reaffirmation is the culmination of a rigorous, two-year HLC Comprehensive Quality Review process that validates the quality of our work and virtually every aspect of our institution. Southeast met all five criteria for accreditation: mission; integrity: ethical and responsible conduct; teaching and learning: quality, resources and support; teaching and learning: evaluation and improvement; and resources, planning and institutional effectiveness. Our reaccreditation process began in spring 2018 and was followed by a series of events that culminated with an HLC review team visit in September 2019. Reaffirmation of our accreditation underscores the quality of Southeast Missouri State University and the long tradition of excellence and service to our region and beyond.

I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone in the community and the Southeast Missouri region -- our alumni, students and other stakeholders -- who took the time to offer their input as part of a third party gathering of comments about the university last summer. It was vitally important for the HLC to hear from them and to consider their thoughts about the performance of Southeast Missouri State. Many community members also participated in the HLC review team visit activities and shared information during the open forums in September. Their insights and engagement in the topics were very beneficial to the reviewers to help them truly understand the community's and region's vested interest in this institution.