Guest Commentary: A thank you to those who participate in elections

Cape Girardeau County just finished one of the most unique elections in our history. To the 17,000-plus voters who braved uncertainty to fulfill their civic duty and vote, thank you.

Every election is a community effort from a group of mostly volunteers who are committed to maintaining our civic integrity. This election was uniquely so. As a county, we are very fortunate to have so many selfless, civic minded individuals committed to a healthy democracy.

Following this extremely extraordinary election, a heartfelt thank you is due to so many. I will undoubtedly miss some, but I will do my best to recognize so many of the special people who helped make this challenging election a smooth process for the voters of Cape Girardeau County.

First off, to the more than 200 volunteers who served as election judges, thank you. These are everyday citizens who are committed to our democratic process; they endured extra training, safety measures and long days to administer our elections. Our elections are reliant on this group of outstanding citizens. (We are always looking for more help. Please contact our office if you can work as an election judge.)

This year, we had additional volunteers who signed up to sanitize polling places. This was a critical part of our effort to hold safe and secure elections. Thank you.

Our election supervisor, county clerk staff and county employees of all departments -- parks, building and grounds, highway department, IT staff, EMA, health department and the commissioners -- all made extra efforts or accommodations to help make this election successful. And our 29 polling places that open their doors with welcoming arms to hold the election.