GUEST COMMENTARY: A rebuttal to Wallingford on Medicaid and employment

On April 22, Sen. Wayne Wallingford (District 27-Cape Girardeau) shared in this space his reasons for supporting work-hour-tracking requirements for some recipients of Medicaid. Yet similar proposals have been challenged in federal court.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg recently ruled that Kentucky could not implement a similar program, and that one in Arkansas could not continue. In his decision, Boasberg said requiring such documentation of work hours was "arbitrary and capricious because it did not address ... how the project would implicate the 'core' objective of Medicaid: the provision of medical coverage to the needy."

At Empower Missouri, we are very thankful for the Medicaid program, because we are aware that it saves tens of thousands of lives in Missouri every year. It is not an employment and training program, but rather seeks to improve health outcomes among those who cannot afford the high costs of medical care nor access private insurance.

Earlier this year, our executive director testified against a bill that would create the kind of work-hour-tracking requirement that Sen. Wallingford described in his column. One of our main fears about such a program is that the Family Support Division (FSD) would be unable to accurately handle the administrative duties of tracking weekly documentation of work activities. The Division uses online tools and a call center to help Missourians sign up for public benefits programs, and neither works very well for those struggling to survive in the chaos of poverty. Many report waits of over 30 minutes to receive an answer at the call center, and lost application forms and supporting documents have been reported to our office repeatedly since FSD began a major reorganization in 2013.

Missouri has recently seen a significant drop in the number of children enrolled in Medicaid. 56,716 children lost coverage from January to December of 2018. We wonder what role the constant reorganization of staffing, policies, practices and procedures has played in this decline.