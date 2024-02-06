All sections
OpinionDecember 31, 2020

Guest column : Youth sports still need COVID-19 precautions

Dr. Alan Barnette

Dr. Alan Barnette

In an effort to protect the children and families in our community, we felt it imperative to convey the American Academy of Pediactrics' recommendations for sports participation during this pandemic. We acknowledge that continued participation in sports is important to the physical and psychological well-being of our youth. However, activities must be conducted with the utmost respect for the significant impact of COVID-19 on our families and community.

We therefore implore the sports and recreation agencies, schools and community leaders to implement and enforce the following recommendations from the AAP (an organization of more than 67,000 pediatricians).

1. Prioritize noncontact activities where social distance can be maintained and consider "small pod" training groups to limit exposure of entire team and to facilitate contact racing.

2. Cloth face coverings should be worn at all times for training, competition and on the sidelines.

  • Exemptions may apply while actively practicing or competing for cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and water sports.
  • Masks should be changed if they become soiled or saturated with sweat and should be cleaned after each use.

3. Coaches, referees, parents and spectators should be required to wear face masks and socially distance as much as possible.

4. Appropriate hygiene and respiratory etiquette should be taught and encouraged for all sports participants and spectators via:

  • Signage
  • Parent, athlete and coach education
  • Hand-washing and/or sanitizer stations
  • Daily disinfecting of all sports equipment and high-touch surface areas

Please consult the helpful AAP guidelines and education materials found in resources below. They you for your assistance in implementing these recommendations and for all you do for our children and community.

AAP resources: COVID-19 interim guidance: Return to sports (services.aap.org/en/pages/2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infections/clinical-guidance/covid-19-interim-guidance-return-to-sports/)

HealthyChildren.org

  • Cloth face coverings during sports
  • Mask mythbusters: 5 common misconceptions about kids and cloth face coverings
  • Youth sports and COVID-19: A safety checklist

Dr. Alan Barnette is a physician in Cape Girardeau.

Additional signatures to this letter include:

Dr. Laura Al-Sayed; Dr. Sarah Aydt; Dr. Karin Banes; Dr. Andrew Beach; Dr. Andrew Boldrey; Dr. Beverly Brown; Dr. Karlyle Christian-Ritter; Dr. Ryan Davis; Dr. Jean Diemer; Dr. Dean Dye; Dr. Doug Fitzwater; Dr. Joy LeDoux Johnson; Dr. Meera Krishnan; Dr. David Lawrence; Dr. Curt McClellan; Dr. Devika Nagaraj; Dr. Nefretit Garrison-North; Dr. Gary Olson; Dr. Claudia Preuschoff; Dr. Debra Robertson;, Dr. Shaun Ross and Dr. John Russell

