GUEST COLUMN: The story behind Cho Liang Lin's visit to Cape

There were other occasions to visit with the artist over the years from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Saint Louis and points west, finally hosting he and Deborah in our home. Dr. Gary Miller was serving as chair of the music department at that time. He was able to arrange a spur of the moment master class for violin involving students from SIU and Cape Girardeau native Leisl Schoenberger Doty (a high school Senior at the time). Thinking about this year being the 10th anniversary of my husband's death, I reached out to Mr. Lin asking if he would consider coming to Cape Girardeau again and this time perform with our Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra. His reply was simply, "For you, Nona, anytime!" As a member of the Symphony Board, I was compelled to pass on the information and the rest is history.

These events do not come cheap. Nor are they without glitches. But whatever the sacrifice, we as an audience were blessed, and hopefully the students and instrumental music program will benefit in the long run. Hats off to Dr. Edgerton and the orchestra for their hard work and best wishes for the remainder of the concert season!

Nona Nan Chapman is a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Board. She resides in Cape Girardeau.