GUEST COLUMN: The story behind Cho Liang Lin's visit to Cape

While this is not intended to be a performance review, it is an explanation of how the initial contact was made to get the world famous Cho Liang Lin here to perform with our Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra at the Gala Season Opening Concert Oct. 8.
In the late 1990's, my late husband, Dr. Jean Allen Chapman, was serving as president of the American College of Allergy Asthma & Immunology. Their summer board retreat was being held in Aspen, Colorado. The fellow-in-training representative serving on the board was Deborah Ho Lin. Following the first session, Mrs. Lin asked Jean if he and I would like to attend her husband's concert that evening. Jean, being preoccupied with the visual arts and mostly medicine at the time, replied, "Who is your husband?" Needless to say, following the evening's concert and hosting the artist at dinner, he received the answer to his question.
There were other occasions to visit with the artist over the years from Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Saint Louis and points west, finally hosting he and Deborah in our home. Dr. Gary Miller was serving as chair of the music department at that time. He was able to arrange a spur of the moment master class for violin involving students from SIU and Cape Girardeau native Leisl Schoenberger Doty (a high school Senior at the time). Thinking about this year being the 10th anniversary of my husband's death, I reached out to Mr. Lin asking if he would consider coming to Cape Girardeau again and this time perform with our Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra. His reply was simply, "For you, Nona, anytime!" As a member of the Symphony Board, I was compelled to pass on the information and the rest is history.
These events do not come cheap. Nor are they without glitches. But whatever the sacrifice, we as an audience were blessed, and hopefully the students and instrumental music program will benefit in the long run. Hats off to Dr. Edgerton and the orchestra for their hard work and best wishes for the remainder of the concert season!
Nona Nan Chapman is a member of the Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Board. She resides in Cape Girardeau.