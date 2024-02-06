Community colleges provide a wide range of technical program offerings and are a vital component to helping students achieve their individual potential while developing the skills needed to have a prosperous career. In addition, the development of a trained and able workforce resulting from a community college education is a proven economic driver offering long-term sustainability and economic development.

Multiple studies demonstrate data to prove communities that develop robust and proactive programs of academic and technical support -- tied to expected learning outcomes -- engage students and support workforce needs. Community colleges help students become active participants in their own quest for educational and career success while maintaining residence within their local communities.

The Committee for Affordable Technical Education and subsequent steering committee, supported by local employers and state leadership and with participation from local and regional postsecondary educational centers, is moving forward with a proposal to create the 13th community college in Missouri -- its locations in Cape Girardeau and Perryville.

The committee is strictly following the Missouri state statute as is currently written to create the 13th community college. This extensive process also involves working with all partners in education and the workforce to analyze and review every viable alternative strategy to create opportunities for individuals to gain technical experience in this local workforce.

The next step in the process is to conduct a needs analysis through an independent reviewer. Most recently, the Department of Higher Education accepted the letter of intent presented by the steering committee.

The Cape Girardeau and Perry County area has the infrastructure in place to develop and support this endeavor. Workforce leaders are engaged. Elected officials offer their support. Leaders representing our secondary schools, postsecondary centers and our four-year institution are working alongside the steering committee to offer solutions, road maps to success and guidance in each step of the application process. The development of the 13th community college in Cape Girardeau and Perryville will offer the final link in our region's ability to offer a complete educational system for all -- with greater access, undeniable affordability and sustainable economic development strategies.

This movement is about access -- providing technical education opportunities for our youth, our workforce, our future employers. Local, proven technical education that is right here at home.