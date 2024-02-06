GUEST COLUMN: Retain monument as part of history but relocate it

Dear Mayor Fox and Members of the Cape Girardeau City Council:

I write on behalf of the Kellerman Foundation to offer a suggestion concerning the proposed removal of the Confederate monument from Ivers Square. According to our bylaws, the Kellerman Foundation is organized to preserve the history and culture of southeast Missouri, especially through the protection, preservation and maintenance of architectural structures and historical artifacts in our region. The criterion for that protection, preservation and maintenance is, of course, the historical significance of the property in question. We seek to preserve our history, so that we will learn from it.

The Confederate monument was erected in 1931 by the local members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, all prominent women in our community, including Mrs. Louis Houck, who served as chairperson. They were all descendants of soldiers who served in the Confederate forces during the Civil War, and they sought to honor the memory of those soldiers. The timing of the commemoration was all the more important because in 1931, some 70 years after the beginning of the War, only a handful of the soldiers still survived. For that reason alone there should be no doubt about the historical significance of the monument.

Now the City's Commission on Historic Preservation has recommended that the monument be removed and never again be placed on public property. As we understand the Commission's position, the monument is a symbol of slavery, racism and white supremacy, and a glorification of Jim Crow and the South's "Lost Cause."

Although the monument can be seen in that light, we believe it also stands for something more. As a monument to young men lost in the War, it can also be seen as a unifier and not a divider -- a monument of inclusion rather than exclusion --a monument that represents the reconciliation of the North and South. Indeed, it is a monument that honors even those lives lost in the War where there is disagreement with their cause.

Perhaps unbeknown to the Commission, the dedication of the monument in November of 1931 was met with much praise from the community. At the ceremony, the Municipal Band played "America" and "The Star Spangled Banner," and among the several speakers were State Senator Russell Dearmont, and the mayor, Edward Drum, who accepted the monument on behalf of the City. The president of St. Vincent's College and the pastor of Centenary Methodist Church gave an invocation and benediction, respectively. And all rejoiced!

The Southeast Missourian of Nov. 24 editorialized on the event in this way: