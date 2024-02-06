Guest column: Rep. Jason Smith: 'What I witnessed'

Martin Luther King Jr. once said that "Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal."

Over the past year, we have seen violent protests spread throughout our country, and over and over, those who committed violence were not held accountable. In fact, when the statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down this past summer in Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi shrugged it off as "people will do what they do."

This lack of accountability undoubtedly contributed to the shameful display last week in the United States Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, Congress was prepared to have a debate and present the facts to the American people on an issue that is essential to our Republic, the integrity of our elections.

What happened instead was myself and fellow Members of Congress spent the day having barricades being overrun by a violent mob, windows smashed in our faces, and guns had to be drawn to protect a historic building that has been an institution of this country for over 200 years. This should never have happened -- and it must not be allowed to happen again.

I want to tell you what I saw -- not on the news, but with my own eyes.

As we were beginning the process on the Motion to Object to Arizona's Electoral College vote, I was on the floor of the House of Representatives to witness and participate in what should have been a historic debate. Soon after, we started to hear loud noises coming from directly outside the House floor. The noises became louder and angrier. Glass was broken and tear gas had to be administered to prevent rioters from breaking down the doors. Capitol police instructed us to put on gas masks in order to breathe as the mob had now breached the doors.

We now know that one officer lost his life in this chaos.

Gunshots followed and with all of the chaos, we had no idea where they were coming from or who was shooting. Standing with three other Members of Congress, we had to act quick and hide behind the chairs in the House Chamber.

In that moment all we could do was duck for cover and pray.

I stayed on the House floor as one of my closest friends in Congress explained to the rioters that the U.S. Capitol Police were ready to carry out their obligation to protect public servants and the people's house.

As one of the last members on the House floor, the only decision left was to get out. As it became apparent that the perpetrators were about to converge, a young woman was shot no more than 25 yards from me. I had to walk past her body as brave officers worked frantically to get innocent people to safety.