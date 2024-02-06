GUEST COLUMN: Rediscovering the American idea

Simply put, America is the greatest vessel for the advancement of human dignity in the history of the world. However that view is increasingly forgotten and ignored in our classrooms. The squeezing out of civics education over the last few decades has had a disastrous effect. Civics education is as important as ever because understanding our foundation gives us greater confidence that we can survive disagreements, even be strengthened by them. Lincoln famously noted, well before his presidency, "If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be the author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we will live forever or die by suicide."

So let's start our Independence Day celebrations with a greater sense of gratitude for our founding. Let's celebrate the bold declaration our Founders made that became our country's mission statement. After all, they announced to the world, at great risk, that essentially everyone who came before them had the order of things backward. They proclaimed to the world that we are all born with certain rights and those rights predate government, in fact, they come from God -- not a king or a queen or any temporal authority. Government is simply our shared project to protect those rights. This was revolutionary at the time and a war was fought over it. People gave their lives for that idea and have ever since. Countless lives have also been committed to the great cause of a fuller realization of those freedoms for more people. The work for a more perfect union continues to this day. But none of that would be possible without the words of the Declaration of Independence.

Paraphrasing Ronald Reagan: Freedom isn't passed through the bloodstream. The maintenance of those freedoms proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence and guarded by our Constitution takes work. On this Independence Day, I am hopeful that we can have deeper conversations about our shared values, our shared creed, why the American experiment is so exceptional, and recommit ourselves and our educational institutions to civics education. We need more of it, now more than ever.

Eric Schmitt is the attorney general of the State of Missouri.