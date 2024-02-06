Guest Column: New resident embraces newspaper, community

We moved from the Seattle area and bought a house in Fruitland four months ago and so we are totally unfamiliar with this area. We signed up for a Southeast Missourian print subscription after seeing an ad on Facebook. I'm so glad we did. We did not have a local print newspaper where we moved from so we were excited to have one here in our new home.

Your paper has helped us get familiar with local businesses, the local culture, and what is going on with local government. I really appreciate the community feel of the paper without having to sacrifice national news and national columns, such as Marc Thiessen's column.

Coming from a large metro mired in increasing chaos, it is so refreshing to arrive here and see a united community rallying around their high school football team that was going to state finals, experience firsthand the awesome Jackson school district where my kids all attend in person (and not remote), and become part of a community that embraces religious life as well as good parks and smart economic development. Oh, and of course, the people here are so friendly! No "Seattle Chill" here (yes that's a thing).

When we decided to move to the Jackson area to be near my wife's family I honestly didn't think I would like it here, but I love my wife so much I'd follow her anywhere. After living here for a while I discovered that (surprisingly) I really like this area. There are no beautiful ocean beaches, mountains or Puget Sound islands, but I found there is something more beautiful here: the kindness of the people.