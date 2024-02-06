GUEST COLUMN: I know how George Floyd's family feels

There is an awakening in cities across the United States, which has prompted peaceful marches and protests. Unfortunately, some people, with no interest in justice, used those demonstrations as an opportunity to destroy property and loot stores.

The peaceful protesters were seeking justice for the wrongful death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The individuals arrested for his murder were identified as four white police officers. This scenario of mostly white police officers killing black males is not new. As in decades of these cases, Mr. Floyd was unarmed, not resisting arrest, and causing no threat to the officers.

The world viewed a cellphone video of Mr. Floyd dying and heard him begging for his life, stating, "I can't breathe." One officer had his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, while the other officers provided no assistance to Mr. Floyd.

Marchers represented the most diverse group I have ever seen to protest the police killing of a black man. The words "I can't breathe" have become the rallying cry for change. After decades of accusations of police brutality were ignored, the masses had to see it to believe it.

Police brutality is the unnecessary use of excessive force, resulting in death or injuries to citizens. It is compounded when coupled with racism. Recently, there seems to be an awakening that racism is alive and well. As with any social ill, one cannot address a problem until you admit that one exists. All citizens do not enjoy equal protection under the law. The Constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness applies to some and is denied to others. Now, there finally seems to be a movement of awakening. Eyes are being opened to see that all are not free and some are not brave. Systemic racism is evidenced in many ways, including disparities in health, housing, education, employment opportunities and policing.

We have honorable persons who have chosen careers as police officers. They are good people who pledge to help and protect everyone, while upholding their oath of office. Unfortunately, research has reported an estimated 5 to 15% of officers identified as "bad" cops.

When citizens are approached by police officers, how do you know in which category they fall? The position of Black Lives Matter is that black lives matter, too. When these issues are raised, many ask, "What about black on black murders?" Yes, that is a problem, but how is that different from white on white murders, which actually exceeds the number for blacks? All homicides are problems, but that is different from people killing you, when they are employed to serve and protect you, and you are unarmed and posing no threat.

All groups of people have been impacted by police brutality.

A white female friend is grieving the killing of her unarmed son by a white police officer. One might ask, "Why is there so much attention to black men killed by white officers?"

Black men are approximately 6% of the population in America, but disproportionally more likely to be killed by police than other groups.

It doesn't even matter if the police officers are black. Unfairly, there is an ingrained culture to fear black men as threats. Racial profiling and unjust mass incarceration are some of the results dictated by that culture.