Guest column: How the GOP earned state Senate majority 20 years ago

This week marks a milestone in Missouri's political history. Twenty years ago, Missouri Republicans wrung down the curtain on 53 years in the minority, going up with a slim 18-16 edge in that chamber. (So strong were the ancestral Democratic loyalties dating from the Civil War, that the GOP's last term in the majority -- 1946-1948 -- was one of only two, two-year cups of coffee in the 20th Century.)

The Senate table was set in the election of November 2000. Three state senators won their bids for higher office: St. Louis Democrat Lacy Clay replaced his father, winning a seat in Congress, joined by Republican Sam Graves, who won the congressional seat in northwest Missouri, while northeast Missouri Democrat Joe Maxwell won the office of lieutenant governor.

Going into that election, Republicans had shaved the seemingly eternal Democrat majority to a slim 19-15 seats, before picking up a Democratic seat in the Bootheel in November balloting.

The vacancies meant that pending the outcomes of special elections called for late January, startled Republicans held a 16-15 plurality. Two days after the November election, this writer had been elected Republican leader. We were "the dog that caught the car."

These facts presented unique challenges without precedent in Missouri history. How, exactly, to organize the chamber for business? How to appoint committee chairmen? Who would refer bills to which committees? Whom to hire as key Senate staff? Ordinarily, the majority party leader is known to be in line for the office of president pro tem -- elected by the body on the first day in early January, preceding the governor's inauguration, five days later. A further complication: The office of Senate president pro tem is an indivisible constitutional office, in the same sense as governor, auditor or attorney general. But no majority existed to select a pro tem.

Still further complication: The inaugural ceremony, with all its pomp and military precision, is in fact a joint session of the General Assembly. Who presides? Why, none other than the Senate president pro tem. But, as noted above, no such animal existed. The result was something of a Mexican standoff. Meanwhile, entirely civil conversations, and negotiations, dragged on between Democratic leader Sen. Ed Quick of Liberty and me.