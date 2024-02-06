GUEST COLUMN: How Missouri became the official state of the mule

The Oliver-Leming House on North Street, a Cape Girardeau landmark, would be an unlikely place to start a mule movement. As fate would have it, something strange occurred at the home known as Tara of River City. In the early 1990's, American Legion Post 63 Commander Woody Woodford made a startling discovery where Mrs. Oliver had designed the Missouri state flag, using thread her Native American assistant, Marietta Coshise, hand-dyed blue from dried petals of the Yontonguelip flower.
"No mule!" Woody exclaimed. His shout startled his wife, Lois, who spilled a glass of tea on their VCR as his mother-in-law dialed 911. Several female joggers passing by heard his howl, causing them to sprint up the steps of Academic Hall so fast they were recruited for the Southeast Missouri State track team that fall. His hands clenching the Missouri Bluebook, turned red as he panned the pages, searching for what was absent: The Missouri Mule.
In the old days, before cable, the Missouri Mule was a brand everyone was familiar with it. Similar to St. Louis Cardinals. Mark Twain wrote, "I am a border ruffian from Missouri, where the mules are stout and the girls are pretty." Even Missouri's only president, Harry S. Truman, was pulled by a team of Missouri Mules at his inauguration. In 1904, more than 1,000 mules were exhibited at the World's Fair, outshining others, making the name Missouri Mule recognized all around the globe.
"How could it not be in the official state book of history?" Woody's curiosity led him to ask important people, such as University of Missouri mule expert professor Mel Bradley. The answer: "Politics." Selfish politics was the only reason the mule was not adopted as the state animal. The mule too closely resembled the symbol for the Democratic Party.
Scalawag politicians fearing the next election cycle presumed it would give an advantage or striking disadvantage to one of the parties, depending upon which side of the elephant or donkey voters stood.
"Nonsense," Woody hollered as he searched for supporters. During his search he discovered something astonishing. There were others willing to help because they either loved the Missouri Mule or hated politics. Strange bedfellows indeed.
Woody immediately took it upon himself to form a constituency. Together with American Legion Post 63, a network with other groups of mule lovers formed. He and Lois drove all over the state, mostly visiting American Legion Posts. During their visits, he gave a patriotic presentation and Lois sang. The movement grew to more than 100,000 flag-waving Missourians ready to gain the attention of Jefferson City with a swift mule kick.
In the spring of 1995, Woody and Lois stood in front of the chambers of the Missouri State Capitol. Woody declared the mule is in fact the de facto symbol of Missouri, encouraging it be made legal. Just prior, in 1992, term limits passed with an overwhelming 75 percent margin. So those voting did not have to worry about the next re-election cycle during this non-trivial vote.
Lois sang her song, "My Sweetheart's a Mule in the Mine." Audience members got the message, voted and avoided mule riots. The bill passed and Gov. Mel Carnahan signed it into law on May 31, 1995.
When asked to take credit for this accomplishment, Woody simply stated, "I like to tell people that the credit belongs to me, but if it wasn't for term limits and Lois's song, the Missouri Mule still would not be our official state animal."
Richard Flentge is a storyteller and author of the book "Mule Tack". He resides in Cape Girardeau. This column is based on a recent talk Flentge gave at the Crisp Museum.