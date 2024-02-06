GUEST COLUMN: How Missouri became the official state of the mule

The Oliver-Leming House on North Street, a Cape Girardeau landmark, would be an unlikely place to start a mule movement. As fate would have it, something strange occurred at the home known as Tara of River City. In the early 1990's, American Legion Post 63 Commander Woody Woodford made a startling discovery where Mrs. Oliver had designed the Missouri state flag, using thread her Native American assistant, Marietta Coshise, hand-dyed blue from dried petals of the Yontonguelip flower.

"No mule!" Woody exclaimed. His shout startled his wife, Lois, who spilled a glass of tea on their VCR as his mother-in-law dialed 911. Several female joggers passing by heard his howl, causing them to sprint up the steps of Academic Hall so fast they were recruited for the Southeast Missouri State track team that fall. His hands clenching the Missouri Bluebook, turned red as he panned the pages, searching for what was absent: The Missouri Mule.

In the old days, before cable, the Missouri Mule was a brand everyone was familiar with it. Similar to St. Louis Cardinals. Mark Twain wrote, "I am a border ruffian from Missouri, where the mules are stout and the girls are pretty." Even Missouri's only president, Harry S. Truman, was pulled by a team of Missouri Mules at his inauguration. In 1904, more than 1,000 mules were exhibited at the World's Fair, outshining others, making the name Missouri Mule recognized all around the globe.

"How could it not be in the official state book of history?" Woody's curiosity led him to ask important people, such as University of Missouri mule expert professor Mel Bradley. The answer: "Politics." Selfish politics was the only reason the mule was not adopted as the state animal. The mule too closely resembled the symbol for the Democratic Party.

Scalawag politicians fearing the next election cycle presumed it would give an advantage or striking disadvantage to one of the parties, depending upon which side of the elephant or donkey voters stood.