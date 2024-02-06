GUEST COLUMN: Angela Davis wrong choice for Southeast MLK event

Angela Davis is scheduled to speak at the annual tribute dinner to the honorable Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Southeast Missouri State University on Jan. 29. I must ask: Of all great potential speakers, why Davis?

I believe wholeheartedly in the First Amendment and free speech in America. I understand that many ideas are sometimes offensive and even highly controversial. Shutting speakers down, especially on college campuses, based on the speakers’ personal views, is wrong and should be condemned at all levels. I don’t believe in today’s “Woke Cancel Culture.” I advocate for a battlefield of ideas. That’s why I’d like everyone to know just exactly who Angela Davis is, and why I feel she is a poor choice to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Angela Davis is a 75-year-old activist/professor from Birmingham, Alabama. She has been cast as a “civil rights icon,” yet the movement of the Martin Luther King era (for which she is speaking in honor) transpired when she was in her teens and still in high school. Davis spent the early 1960s studying abroad with radical leftists such as Herbert Marcuse, then afterward, devoted herself to the Communist Party. She was profoundly involved with the Black Panthers, a militant group whose first-line victims were fellow African Americans and a direct contradiction to Martin Luther King’s “pilgrimage to nonviolence.”

In 1970, Davis was charged with three capital felonies, including conspiracy to murder, for her alleged role in the Marin County California Courthouse Takeover. With the aim to free three members of the Black Panthers Party, the action resulted in the deaths of four people. She was later acquitted, then proceeded to go on tour in Marxist/Leninist countries, receiving honors, awards and prizes for her commitment to the party. She was twice the U.S. Communist Party’s candidate for vice president, and, in 1991, left the party to join the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism.