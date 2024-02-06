Access to high-speed broadband internet is not simply nice to have, it is a necessity in the 21st century. Investing in the expansion of rural broadband is as vital as the rural electric and telephone networks were decades ago. The coronavirus pandemic has introduced new challenges to our way of life. Social distancing guidelines put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus have caused millions to work from home and have caused widespread school closures nationwide. If you have access to high-speed broadband internet, you can continue your education through distance learning, continue to access critical medical services remotely using telemedicine, or continue to run your business, and keep your staff employed, from your home.

The unfortunate truth is that millions of Americans working, going to school, and living in America's heartland still don't have access to high-speed broadband internet e-Connectivity. In fact, of the 21 million Americans who lack high-speed broadband internet access, 80% are in rural areas and on tribal lands. The impact of this divide is so much more than an inconvenience -- it is devastating to the quality of life and overall prosperity in America's rural communities, and therefore America as a whole.

Americans in rural communities, like some of the farmers and ranchers in Missouri, are often denied access to new technology simply because they do not have a reliable internet connection. Businesses in rural Missouri are losing out on access to new markets through e-commerce.

For children living in the small towns of rural Missouri, the lack of access means some kids are doing their homework in parking lots of fast-food restaurants -- or not at all. That's why President Trump's initiative to expand access to broadband is so important.

USDA has nearly $1.1 billion available in new loans, grants and loan/grant combinations to deploy this critical infrastructure. Congress appropriated $100 million of that in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump. The demand for these critical resources is tremendous. When we closed the second-round application window on April 15, we had 172 applications across 41 states and Puerto Rico totaling $1.57 billion.