Guaranteed income: A slap in the face to workers

Democratic politicians across the U.S. are pushing for guaranteed monthly cash handouts to the poor. No strings attached. No work required. Taxpayers foot the bill. This scheme, which is already being rolled out in Los Angeles, Chicago, Providence, Rhode Island, Denver and numerous other cities, needs to be stopped. It's turning people who work and pay taxes into suckers.

Los Angeles County will soon begin handing out $1,000 a month to random applicants. The Los Angeles Times editorial board applauds the unconditional nature of the payments, naively claiming that the recipients "know far better than the government what their challenges and priorities are." Translation: It's OK to forgo work and have children you can't support.

Cook County, Illinois -- home of Chicago -- is launching the nation's largest guaranteed income program. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle hails the no-strings giveaways for empowering people to "take care of their families, pursue education, and find better employment."

Sorry, but these are the same goals working people have. Only they work and save to achieve them.

People who are working two jobs and still not making ends meet deserve help. But not people who sit on the couch or choose to live in the rough, as many do in Los Angeles.

The Democratic Party used to be the party of working people. No longer. More than 80 Democratic mayors have signed on to Mayors for Guaranteed Income. Their goal isn't to help people become self-supporting and move up the economic ladder. To the contrary, guaranteed income programs support nonworking lifestyles.

It's a stark contrast to President Bill Clinton's 1996 welfare reform, which made cash payments contingent on working, looking for a job or completing school.

Today's Democratic Party has another agenda: redistributing wealth to favored groups. In Denver, the city council voted that only women, transgender women and "gender-nonconforming" individuals currently homeless would be eligible for the no-strings monthly payments.