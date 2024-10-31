Green: Vote 'no' on Amendment 3

By Lucas Green

In less than a week you are being asked to decide on Amendment 3, an initiative being marketed as a simple protection of reproductive rights. But let’s look deeper at current Missouri law and at what Amendment 3 contains to understand why voting “No” is crucial for the value of life, protection of women, and the democratic process.

Currently, Missouri allows medically necessary abortions and does not have a “Total Ban on Abortion” as claimed. Missouri law permits abortion in three cases: to save the mother’s life, if an urgent medical condition requires it, or if delaying would cause harm to a major bodily function. Likewise, Missouri law defines “abortion” as ending a pregnancy while the child is still alive, so all procedures after fetal death are not legally abortions, though they may be labeled as such in medical records. This distinction is confusing and is being misrepresented. Current law protects both mothers and physicians in grave circumstances.

Amendment 3 would dramatically change Missouri law by allowing elective abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy. While the proponents claim it would permit regulation after fetal viability, the language specifies that any regulations must be in the “least restrictive” form and requires exemptions. The phrasing is crafted to effectively block Missouri from enacting regulations. Regulations are essential to prevent elective, late-term and partial-birth abortions where the child feels the pain, which almost all Missourians oppose.