Grass isn't 'green', so why is there a war on gardens?

Last month, I noticed that my neighbor put up a sign in their yard. It's a list of seven guidelines. At the top, it reads:

" ... Code of Ordinances allows for managed natural landscapes that include native plantings, meadow vegetation, prairie or rain gardens if the following guidelines are met."

Posting the sign is point No. 5.

Lawns are interesting things, and just like everything else it seems like people either love them or hate them. There's "No Mow May", which is an effort to save blossoms that dapple many lawns in early spring, like clover, for the bees to feed on before other flowers emerge. There's also the "grow food not lawns" movement for those who would rather have a lush vegetable garden in their front yard than turf grass.

My family prefers gardens to grass, so it was an easy "yes" when my son spotted two seedlings that had sprouted in our compost heap in the corner of the yard and wanted to save them. I was pretty sure they were pumpkin sprouts from last fall's front porch décor. He wanted to know for sure, so we lifted them from the compost and planted them where our garden meets the lawn.

Our front yard is fenced in for the dog, so our garden is well defined and contained. I plant flowers close to the house and vegetables next to the fence where they get full sun. It never occurred to me that we could be violating some sort of ordinance with our garden adventure until I saw my neighbor's sign. Turns out that several neighborhoods in my area are challenging gardeners. And it's not just happening in my neck of the woods, either.