Grappling with simple tasks -- and winning, sometimes

In the end, it came down to a contest of wits. I won. I think.

Let's back up for a moment. How many times have you been frustrated by something that should be simple but turns out to be the biggest challenge of the day?

I think I know the answer. And as we grow grayer at the roots of our hair, these challenges -- call them life's tests -- become more frequent. And more puzzling.

Just think: I used to be able to open a box of cereal with little fuss at all. Have I gotten so much weaker? Are the cereal makers using stronger glue? What is it about that interior bag of toasted grain that makes my life so difficult?

I say "my life" because I don't want to put you in the same category of helpless humans as myself. Maybe you don't have any problem with cereal packaging whatsoever. Good for you, by golly.

What about those triple-folded pieces of mail, mostly slick advertising, that are glued shut so tightly that they are not intended, in real life, ever to be opened? At least not without doing serious damage to the contents, which, nine times out of 10, wind up in the trash anyway.

One of my recent battles was with the slender remote that controls the device that allows me to stream movies and TV shows to my television set. It was installed just last month. Earlier this week the remote stopped working. Dead as a doornail.

Thanks to the Internet, it did a search for "Amazon Fire remote won't work." I instantly had access to dozens of websites offering advice. Some were videos, which comes in handy when you're frustrated beyond belief.

Nearly all of the helpful websites started this way: The Amazon Fire remote is a notorious battery eater.

Who knew? I mean, when was the last time you had to change the batteries in your TV remote? Those things seem to prove the ads featuring the cute little bunny.

So I looked at my Amazon remote to see where batteries would possibly fit in such a slender device. Would it take a special lithium battery? Would the remote lose all its programming when its batteries were removed?

Ah, the Internet.

Several helpful videos were devoted to opening the Amazon remote to get access to the batteries. I did what the pleasant folks in the video did. Their remotes opened right up. Mine did not.

Finally, I must have pushed the right place. The remote's back slid into my hand as easy as pie. The good news: The remote uses two AAA batteries, and I had a package of AAA batteries stowed away in the old shoe box that holds all kinds of batteries and related stuff.