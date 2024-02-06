Grammy Awards just another example of liberal elitism

I did not watch the Grammy Music Awards, just as I did not watch the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. Odds are very high I will not watch the Academy Awards, whenever the heck they are.

These self-congratulatory award shows have become prime time fodder for the progressive left. It gives performers their moment in the spotlight to affirm their liberal beliefs in a safe environment surrounded by their fellow travelers.

Were it not so pathetic, it would honestly be humorous.

Arriving at the office this morning, I read an account of the Grammy winners who were apparently honored for their musical skills and success.

But you wouldn't know that from news reports.

Instead, the focus was on which "star" used the most inappropriate language to slam the Trump administration.

The libs even trotted out poor Hillary Clinton for yet another cameo.

The former First Lady reminds me of a sports star clearly past their prime. She makes appearances in some nostalgic bid to remind the public she remains somehow relevant.

In some ways, she is no more than a progressive prop, designed to reminisce on what could have been.

Aside from the overbearing criticism of conservative direction, I will admit that the world of music has clearly passed me by.

I couldn't pick most of the nominees out of a lineup and I'd be hard-pressed to hum along with one of the winning musical numbers.