I've been mostly impressed with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's certainly been a big improvement over some blue state governors, like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose actions make little sense in some cases and are a significant government overreach in others.
Though Parson argues the state didn't shut any businesses down, his Stay Home Missouri order effectively did for some operations. Some will say it was necessary, even overdue. My preference would have been to leave it to the individual municipalities. But I understand his reasoning and appreciate the approach he took with the order.
I'm convinced the governor's delay of a stay-at-home order, as opposed to when many other states issued theirs, positioned Missouri to weather the financial challenges better than our counterparts. And by ending it when he did, Missouri has an opportunity to rebound quicker than other states.
Cape Girardeau resident and former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has said several times on social media that we have a choice: You can deal with the virus and have a flourishing economy, or you can deal with the virus and have a devastated economy. Gov. Parson has taken actions to help mitigate risk, expand testing and facilitate the purchase of personal protective equipment through the state's involvement in Google Marketplace. He's trying to keep the economic engine of our state going during an unprecedented situation. And he's done an admirable job.
At some point, our reaction to the virus boils down to personal responsibility. Those most at risk because of age or compromised immune systems should be extra vigilant.
Should government issue guidance? Absolutely.
Encouraging proper mask-wearing would be a smart move. You don't have to require people to wear a mask, but most guidance is clear that if everyone wears a mask while in crowded areas where social distancing is not possible, we're better for it.
This is one area where the governor could improve his communication. At stops in Cape Girardeau recently, Parson said he was not looking to make mask-wearing mandatory. But he said, effectively: If a mask makes you feel safer and you want to wear a mask, then wear a mask. If you're not wearing a mask properly, infectious disease doctors have said it's not doing you much good.
To me, that's throwing the baby out with the bath water. I agree with the governor that the state should not mandate mask-wearing. It goes back to personal responsibility. However, the state can issue guidance, echoing the message coming from White House and Centers for Disease Control. If I were in the governor's position, this would have been my communication:
The State of Missouri will not mandate the wearing of masks. However, individuals need to take personal responsibility. Properly wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible, including at crowded shopping centers, is recommended. We know wearing a mask may not personally protect you from the virus, but it does prevent the potential spread. This is key for asymptomatic individuals who may not realize they could be spreading the virus. So by you wearing a mask, it protects others and vice versa.
During this pandemic the governor has suspended more than 400 rules and regulations in an effort to mitigate financial challenges brought on by the virus. The governor told me that he's considering making some of these changes permanent. That is encouraging.
If a regulation can be suspended during a pandemic, we should seriously consider whether it should be on the books at all. Sure, there are regulations that might not have a short-term impact but would if allowed to lapse indefinitely. Keep the right ones on the books. But the more unnecessary rules and regulations, the more burdens there are for business to overcome. And that has a cascading economic impact.
Gov. Parson is doing a good job for Missouri. He's surrounded himself with smart people. But adjusting his communication on mask-wearing would be prudent as the state continues to reopen.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
