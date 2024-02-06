I've been mostly impressed with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's certainly been a big improvement over some blue state governors, like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose actions make little sense in some cases and are a significant government overreach in others.

Though Parson argues the state didn't shut any businesses down, his Stay Home Missouri order effectively did for some operations. Some will say it was necessary, even overdue. My preference would have been to leave it to the individual municipalities. But I understand his reasoning and appreciate the approach he took with the order.

I'm convinced the governor's delay of a stay-at-home order, as opposed to when many other states issued theirs, positioned Missouri to weather the financial challenges better than our counterparts. And by ending it when he did, Missouri has an opportunity to rebound quicker than other states.

Cape Girardeau resident and former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has said several times on social media that we have a choice: You can deal with the virus and have a flourishing economy, or you can deal with the virus and have a devastated economy. Gov. Parson has taken actions to help mitigate risk, expand testing and facilitate the purchase of personal protective equipment through the state's involvement in Google Marketplace. He's trying to keep the economic engine of our state going during an unprecedented situation. And he's done an admirable job.

At some point, our reaction to the virus boils down to personal responsibility. Those most at risk because of age or compromised immune systems should be extra vigilant.

Should government issue guidance? Absolutely.

Encouraging proper mask-wearing would be a smart move. You don't have to require people to wear a mask, but most guidance is clear that if everyone wears a mask while in crowded areas where social distancing is not possible, we're better for it.