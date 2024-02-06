Governor's ability to effectively govern in doubt now

As of this writing, it appears highly likely the Missouri House of Representatives will this week begin the first step on what could possibly lead to the impeachment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
For those who remain unaware, Greitens was arrested last week on invasion of privacy charges. The arrest stems from an acknowledged extramarital affair the governor had long before his election.
According to the court filings, Greitens is charged with photographing his paramour and threatening to expose the photos if she spoke of the affair.
Greitens has consistently denied that any photograph was used as blackmail. But he has also artfully dodged the question of "was a photograph taken."
To be abundantly fair to the governor, the charges have a political stench about them. The liberal prosecutor who leveled the charges is clearly no Greitens fan and filing such charges is highly unusual.
But regardless, that is where we find ourselves.
As you might expect, members of the minority party are calling for the governor to resign. What is surprising are the number of Republican lawmakers joining to chorus.
At this point, regardless of the outcome, Eric Greitens is damaged goods. His reputation as a "family values" politician is forever tarnished and his effectiveness as governor is highly suspect.
We held high promise for Eric Greitens. He came into office with the expectation of a proven leader who could honorably represent our great state.
Despite the massive feeding frenzy for the governor's head, we still cling to the foundational belief that like all others, he is innocent until proven guilty.
A mistake is a mistake. But mistakes are not always connected with a crime. And Greitens is accused of committing a crime, not a simple mistake.
The charges against our governor are clearly rooted in partisan politics. To ignore that fact is wrong on countless levels.
Some of my highly regarded friends in the newspaper business are calling for the Governor to resign. Those opinions are based on just how effective he can be moving forward with this baggage always remaining.
And believe me, that is a very legitimate question.
Unless and until proven guilty, Eric Greitens is an innocent man charged with a fairly obscure crime.
To be sure, this story is unfolding virtually as you read this column. So don't be surprised if something breaks on the story that will greatly change this narrative.
If the impeachment movement gains momentum and if the House refers this matter to the Senate and if a majority of seven appointed judges rule against Greitens, then our Governor is history.
But until then, he remains innocent.
My concern and the concern carried by many others is that the governor will likely survive the legal process in the court. But in the court of public opinion, the governor's legacy and his future is highly in doubt.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
