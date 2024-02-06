Governor's ability to effectively govern in doubt now

As of this writing, it appears highly likely the Missouri House of Representatives will this week begin the first step on what could possibly lead to the impeachment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

For those who remain unaware, Greitens was arrested last week on invasion of privacy charges. The arrest stems from an acknowledged extramarital affair the governor had long before his election.

According to the court filings, Greitens is charged with photographing his paramour and threatening to expose the photos if she spoke of the affair.

Greitens has consistently denied that any photograph was used as blackmail. But he has also artfully dodged the question of "was a photograph taken."

To be abundantly fair to the governor, the charges have a political stench about them. The liberal prosecutor who leveled the charges is clearly no Greitens fan and filing such charges is highly unusual.

But regardless, that is where we find ourselves.

As you might expect, members of the minority party are calling for the governor to resign. What is surprising are the number of Republican lawmakers joining to chorus.

At this point, regardless of the outcome, Eric Greitens is damaged goods. His reputation as a "family values" politician is forever tarnished and his effectiveness as governor is highly suspect.

We held high promise for Eric Greitens. He came into office with the expectation of a proven leader who could honorably represent our great state.

Despite the massive feeding frenzy for the governor's head, we still cling to the foundational belief that like all others, he is innocent until proven guilty.