Government the problem, not solution, on college costs

No sooner had President Joe Biden announced his plan for student loan debt forgiveness -- $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients -- the president of the NAACP was complaining that it should be more than twice as much. At least $50,000.

Brookings Institution scholar Andre M. Perry echoed the sentiment.

The plan, according to Perry, "does not go far enough in addressing the root of the problem: a postsecondary education system that has seen tuition rise three-fold in the last 30 years. That same system will put future borrowers in peril."

We have a problem here known popularly as the chicken and the egg.

Do we need to pump a lot of tax money into higher education so students can afford to deal with runaway tuition costs? Or do we have runaway tuition costs because we're pumping billions of taxpayer funds into higher education?

A picture of the stark reality of way-out-of-line tuition costs is provided by blogger/economist Mark Perry where he shows relative price increases of various goods and services from 2000 to 2022.

From January 2000 to June 2022 the overall rate of price increases -- the average of all goods and services -- was 74.4%.

But over the same period, the increase in the costs of college tuition and fees was 178%, and the increase in prices of college textbooks was 162%. More than twice the average rate of inflation.

The prices of new cars, household furnishings and clothing were unchanged over this period, and the price of cellphone service was down 41% and computer software was down 70.5%.

Whereas the price of college textbooks increased 162%, over the same time period the price of recreational books, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, declined slightly.

The only area that exceeded college tuition increases was hospital services, which were up in price 220%.