Government isn't required to build back better

Should we ignore the costs of the "Build Back Better" bill and simply focus on the benefits? Wouldn't that be nice? Unfortunately, the most constructive criticisms of the legislation reveal why the magical thinking behind this monstrously expensive spending package will not improve American society.

In urging us to focus less on costs, economist Alan Blinder asserts: "The House bill includes several real winners. Do you oppose universal pre-K education? You shouldn't; it works. Are you against more-affordable child care? Not many Americans are. Do you think we should ignore global climate change? If so, think again."

But these assertions are weak. You can support pre-K education and affordable child care and worry about climate change without believing heavy-handed government is the best answer. A compelling case can be made that the most effective policy lawmakers could follow to achieve these goals is simply to get out of the way. Indeed, it's likely a great deal of the BBB legislation will obstruct progress.

Start with pre-K education and child care. It sure does sound good to promise that this massive spending bill will lower what parents pay for pre-K education and child care more broadly, but it won't.

First, the legislation doesn't address why child care is so expensive in the first place. More people seeking it will only collide with ill-advised government restrictions on the supply of such care — restrictions such as the excessive occupational licensing and credential rules preventing plenty of qualified people from offering their services. A bill truly aiming to reduce the cost of child care would remove these restrictions and allow parents to choose any capable provider.

BBB doesn't lift any restrictions and adds more. As University of Chicago economist Casey Mulligan explains, "the bill requires that child care workers be paid a 'living wage' and that their earnings be 'equivalent to wages for elementary educators with similar credentials and experience.'" As a result, child care will become even more expensive for all families that don't qualify for "free" child care.

How much more expensive? Well, it depends how regulators implement the rule. But Mulligan notes "elementary-school teachers earned an average of $63,930 annually in 2019, compared with $25,510 for child care workers. By that bench mark, child care facilities would need to pay workers 151% more." Matt Bruenig, founder of the left-leaning People's Policy Project, made the similar point that if child care workers were paid like teachers, it would increase middle-class child care costs by $13,000 per year.