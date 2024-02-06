GOP's deficit reduction is a cynical performative gesture

For several years now, I've been told that the old consensus of fiscal conservatism and limited government was dead. So, you might think I'm delighted by the sudden rebirth of tea party-style budget-cutting zeal on display in the GOP's brinkmanship over the debt ceiling.

Not so much.

I'll get to the debt ceiling fight, but first let's take a moment to consider Mitch Daniels, the former Indiana governor rumored to be contemplating a Senate run in 2024.

Daniels was perhaps the most successful and adroit budget cutter of our lifetimes, both as governor and as president of Purdue University.

When Daniels left his job at Eli Lilly to become governor in 2005, Indiana was plagued by debt and deficits. He left the state with a triple-A credit rating and a $2 billion rainy day fund. When he took over at Purdue, the school had raised tuition every year for 36 consecutive years. He froze tuition at under $10,000 for a decade -- while raising revenue. This was amid an era of exploding tuition increases at public universities (134% since 2003).

But last week, the Club for Growth, which markets itself as a leading defender of limited government and economic conservatism, attacked him for even thinking of running for Senate. "After 50 years of big government, big pharma and big academia, Mitch Daniels forgot how to fight," the group declared in an ad.

I guess it depends on what you mean by fighting.

For Trumpified institutions like the Club for Growth, fighting is defined as performative pugnaciousness. The House Freedom Caucus, the tail that wags the dog of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's Republican conference, is such an institution.

In his struggle to become speaker, McCarthy, R-California, reportedly made a commitment to hold up an increase in the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts from the Democrats. The deadline comes this week. If the limit isn't raised, the government will start running out of cash and the prospect of a debt default will rattle the American and global economy.

"If you had a child, you gave them a credit card, and they kept hitting the limit, you wouldn't just keep increasing it," McCarthy said on Sunday. "You'd first see what you're spending your money on. How can we cut items out?"