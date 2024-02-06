GOP should call out Dems' defense of indefensible

Why do Democrats resort to mob rule?

In the wake of the national disgrace following the confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice, that seems a legitimate question to ask.

Those gathering in protest, be it Ferguson, Planned Parenthood, immigration or a Supreme Court nominee, are not just exercising their First Amendment rights.

They are a mob using bully tactics and bordering on the verge of violence.

And on occasion, they cross that line.

One thing is certain. If left unchecked, all of society will crumble if mob rule prevails.

The loudest voice in the room is rarely the best path to travel.

Civil discourse has clearly evaporated. And the blame lies at the feet of the progressive, socialist movement funded by those intent on overthrowing our government.

We have to ask ourselves, what happens if this mob rule mentality continues?

At the core of this unrest is the election of Donald Trump as President.

Regardless of the event that sparks these protests, the ultimate goal is to unseat President Trump.