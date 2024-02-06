GOP: Seek not phony bipartisanship. Save the nation

Riddle me this: Why would Republicans fall for the Democrats’ age-old ploy of pressuring them into working on “bipartisan” legislation that will only advance the Democratic agenda and damage the nation?

Indeed, what’s the point in the GOP puffing up its chest about ousting Liz Cheney from her House leadership position if they’re just going to turn around and behave like never-Trumpers by caving on President Joe Biden’s agenda? Why would they play footsie with the most militantly leftist party in American history? That can’t possibly be good for America, nor can it be good for their political fortunes, as voters don’t want them to be spineless wimps.

Republicans need to do more than just talk. They must summon all of their power to block Biden’s disastrous agenda — not for the sake of partisan obstructionism but for the sake of the nation.

People likely to vote for Republicans don’t elect their representatives to engage in self-congratulatory bipartisan soirees; they elect them to advance beneficial policies and thwart destructive ones. They mustn’t appease the cancel culture mobs. The left will demonize Republicans no matter what they do and no matter whether they rally around former President Donald Trump, so how about they just do what is right and aggressively pursue their supporters’ policy preferences?

Why am I bringing all this up? Well, because several recent news stories describe Biden’s meeting with congressional leaders over the so-called “infrastructure” bill. My alarms went off when I read Biden was “encouraged” about the deal after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Given Biden’s radical agenda, his encouragement means my discouragement — unless he is misreading or being deceptive about McConnell and McCarthy’s position.

Biden said: “But I want to make it clear to you: I’m encouraged not just because of one solid meeting with the Republican leader in the House and with Sen. McConnell. ... I’ve been meeting with bipartisan leaders for a long time now. So, generically, I’m encouraged that there’s room to have a compromise on a bipartisan bill that’s solid and significant and a means by which to pay for it without dropping all of the burden on middle class and working-class people.” By that, Biden surely means he senses Republicans might be open to his intention to pay for the bill through a hike in the corporate tax rate.

Biden wants to repeal Trump’s corporate tax rate cut, which put America more in line with the rest of the advanced world and helped spur economic growth. But corporate tax increases pass through to individual taxpayers. It’s false that the wealthy pay less than the middle class. Biden’s schemes will further retard economic growth, which will disproportionately harm the middle class and the poor. So I’m not particularly thrilled with Republicans kowtowing to this demagoguery just to appear bipartisan.