GOP: 'Mostly peaceful' for me, not for thee

Last summer, after months of protests and riots in response to the murder of George Floyd, the phrase "mostly peaceful," often used by the media and Democrats to describe the protests, achieved parody status thanks to a CNN clip.

It showed a reporter in Kenosha, Wis., standing in front of a burning building and cars ablaze. CNN's chyron read, "FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS AFTER POLICE SHOOTING."

Conservatives loved it -- me included. It summed up a long, hot, pandemic summer of being told not to believe our lying eyes when it came to the violence we saw either on our TVs or in our communities. Thousands of properties and businesses around the country had been burned, damaged or looted, costing billions.

Still, the reality was a bit more complicated. The "mostly peaceful" thing was mostly true. A study by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project found that 93% of protests were, in fact, peaceful. Part of the problem, according to the authors, was that the media couldn't resist showing images of violence (duh!), which created a misperception about the protests.

Conservative critics of the finding rightly noted that focusing on the peaceful protests, some of which became violent, missed the point. First, violence is always committed by a small avant-garde. Downplaying the violence or even making apologies for it ignores the way in which the rhetoric of protesters can foment violence.

Fast-forward to 2021. In the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by a mob supporting Donald Trump, the right now clings to the "mostly peaceful" canard.

In March, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) insisted on a radio show that he wasn't scared of the Jan. 6 mob, but he would have been if they were from Black Lives Matter. Responding to the backlash to his comments, he wrote in The Wall Street Journal: "Leftists who want to memory hole last summer's political violence immediately started lecturing me that the 2020 protests were mostly peaceful." He cited the ACLED study as proof.