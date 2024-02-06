GOP future depends on more black, brown voters

Big questions remain about what exactly happened in the 2020 election.

I’ve been looking over history, compiled on the Statista website, of total votes cast in presidential elections compared with the number of eligible voters. 2020 seems very, very odd.

The number of votes reported in 2020 exceeded the total number of votes cast in 2016 by 22 million. This is larger than the population of Florida, the nation’s third-most-populous state, and almost as large as the population of Texas, the second-most-populous state.

According to Statista, votes of 66.5% of eligible voters were recorded in 2020. In 2016, 59.2% of eligible voters voted. In 2012, 58% voted. And in 2008, the election with America’s first black presidential candidate nominated by a major party, 61.6% voted.

What accounts for the highly unusual surge in votes recorded in 2020?

Gallup polled voter enthusiasm just prior to the election, asking, “Compared to previous elections, are you more enthusiastic than usual about voting, or less enthusiastic?”

This year, 69% said they were “more enthusiastic.” But in 2008, 68% said they were “more enthusiastic.”

Gallup also asked voters whether they think “the stakes in this presidential election are higher than in previous years.”

In 2020, 77% said “yes.” But in 2008, 76% said “yes.”

Voter enthusiasm in 2020 and 2008 was hardly different. Yet, in 2020, 22 million more votes were recorded compared with the 2016 election, and in 2008, there were 9 million more votes compared with the previous election. In 2020, voter turnout was 7.2 percentage points higher than in the previous election, compared with a 1.5 percentage point increase from 2004 to 2008.

Regardless of where things go in court challenges to what happened in the 2020 election, the tens of millions of votes that seem to have emerged out of nowhere need explanation.

The American people should demand an audit of the 2020 election and not settle until there are clear answers.