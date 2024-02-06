Goodbye, Cheney — not goodbye, inflation

The best news of last week for all Americans is that Liz Cheney lost.

Big time.

Her crushing demise in Wyoming's Republican primary shouldn't have been a surprise to anyone — and she deserved it.

Congresswoman Cheney — despite voting with the Trump administration more than 90% of the time — had come down with a politically fatal case of the "I Hate Trump Syndrome."

After she sold her soul to the Democrats running the House's Jan. 6 show trial, the liberal media — who not-so-secretly probably hated her father more than they hated Saddam Hussein — had turned her into their favorite Republican.

Cheney was so honored, she apparently really started believing what they've been saying on MSNBC and CNN about her great moral courage in the defense of our democracy.

After she was rejected by the conservative Republicans of her very red state, she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln and hinted about running for president in 2024. Seriously.

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration is taking victory laps around the U.S. over the passage of its fraudulent Inflation Reduction Act, the country doesn't care about our current president.

Everyone in the media is still talking about Donald Trump and the ramifications of the FBI's unprecedented and unjustified raid on his home, aka "The Fishing Expedition at Mar-a-Lago."

This latest abuse of federal power by the Democrats in their never-ending war to destroy Trump's future is another free topic for the news-and-opinion manufacturers in the liberal media industrial complex.

The facts are thin and the official charges against Trump are still unspecified and probably unjustified. Sound familiar?

But so what? The actual facts are always irrelevant to the anti-Trump media. The FBI raid was automatically justified — because its target was Donald Trump.