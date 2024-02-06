Goodbye affirmative action, hello individual freedom

The Supreme Court just heard arguments in the case Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

It's about affirmative action — universities using race and ethnicity in their admissions policies.

Students for Fair Admissions argues that both universities violate the U.S. Constitution in their discriminatory admissions policies. They discriminate against Asian Americans in favor of whites, Blacks and Hispanics and unlawfully discriminate to achieve diversity that could be achieved in a race-neutral fashion.

Consensus is that Students for Fair Admissions will win this case and racial discrimination in university admission programs will be gone.

The decision will likely overturn Grutter v. Bollinger, which, in 2003, authorized universities to discriminate as an input factor in pursuit of diversity goals.

This will be a victory for those who see affirmative action as a mistake of the civil rights movement, inconsistent with its goals and the Constitution.

Let's recall again the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his great "I Have a Dream Speech" in 1963. "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

Next year it will be 60 years since that speech. Would King have thought that more than a half-century after he spoke those words that we would be still so far from that dream?

One reason is the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the crown jewel of the movement King led.

The act went way beyond the goal of making discrimination illegal. It was constructed to use government as the means to achieve a just society.