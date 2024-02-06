Good books, Burns retirement, Christmas

This time of year you'll probably read a lot of lists -- including favorite books from 2018. In keeping with this trend, here are a few I enjoyed in 2018.
Moore is one of my favorite economic writers who clearly articulates free-market principles. Laffer is probably most known for his involvement in the Reagan administration. Both have served as part of President Donald Trump's advisory council, offering their input on a broad range of economic issues.
One of the key take-aways from the book was President Donald Trump's work to cut burdensome regulations. Congressman Jason Smith has been a champion on this issue, and the authors of "Trumponomics" point to deregulation, along with the tax cuts, as key drivers to our economic growth.
The subject of race is not an easy one to tackle, but in this book New Orleans Saints player Benjamin Watson addresses some of the most divisive issues on race with truth and grace.
Watson's book came about in part because of his Facebook post following the events in Ferguson, Missouri. The post and book provided him a platform to share an important message. Watson, who is black, addresses concerns with some police who abuse power, but also rebukes riots, violence and looting in response to actual or perceived injustice. Here is a short excerpt from the original Facebook post, which is published in full as part of the book:
"I'M ENCOURAGED, because ultimately the problem is not a SKIN problem, it is a SIN problem. SIN is the reason we rebel against authority. SIN is the reason we abuse our authority. SIN is the reason we are racist, prejudiced and lie to cover for our own. SIN is the reason we riot, loot and burn. BUT I'M ENCOURAGED because God has provided a solution for sin through his son Jesus and with it, a transformed heart and mind. One that's capable of looking past the outward and seeing what's truly important in every human being. The cure for the Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Eric Garner tragedies is not education or exposure. It's the Gospel. So, finally, I'M ENCOURAGED because the Gospel gives mankind hope."
Bart Millard is the lead singer for the Contemporary Christian Music band Mercy Me. The book's title comes from the band's hit single.
In the book, Millard shares the band's story and background, but the key storyline is how the singer was reconciled with his abusive father.
Millard's father was diagnosed with cancer during his son's freshman year of high school. During that time he transformed, according to Bart Millard, from a "monster" to someone who was a fully devoted follower of Christ.
During the graveside funeral, Millard's grandmother leaned over and said, "I can only imagine what your dad is seeing now." It was this background of hurt and healing, brokenness and redemption that led to the song that has touched millions of lives.
The Benham brothers released their third book in 2018; this one focused on the story behind their dream to play professional baseball.
Each summer when the family went on vacation to Georgia, they would drive by The Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport, Louisiana. Even if they were asleep, their father, a pastor, would wake them and the boys would pray that one day they could play baseball together in that minor league stadium.
The brothers played college baseball together at Liberty University, and later they were drafted and played for different minor league teams. When it seemed like the dream of playing together at this Louisiana stadium had died, an unlikely turn of events leads the twins to the opportunity they had prayed God would provide.
It's a fun story, especially for baseball fans. But the larger storyline is about prayer and turning to God for direction in life.
KFVS Breakfast Show co-host Jim Burns announced his retirement to viewers earlier this week and anchored his final Breakfast Show Friday morning.
I've known Burns since I was a child. My father shared a Bible study with him at one time, and growing up I would tag along with my mom to Universal Physique (the local gym) where Burns was a regular. After wrapping up his early morning duties at KFVS, he was off to the gym to work out. That's probably the reason he stayed in good shape all these years and remained forever young.
Hats off to one of the good guys in news and best wishes in retirement.
Christmas is upon us. Hopefully you've wrapped up all your shopping and are ready to enjoy time with family and friends. And most importantly, time for reflection on the birth of Jesus -- the reason for the season.
On Friday, First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau held what's become their traditional Live Nativity. Hats off to the bank for hosting the event and helping us all refocus our attention on the Christ child.
The Almighty God chose to send his Son not as the rich and powerful, but as a vulnerable child. Christ experienced both joy and sorrow. He knew the sting of death, but also healed the afflicted.
It's the greatest love story ever told. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on him should not perish, but have eternal life." (John 3:16)
It all started with the birth of a child.
Merry Christmas.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
