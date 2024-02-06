Good books, Burns retirement, Christmas

This time of year you'll probably read a lot of lists -- including favorite books from 2018. In keeping with this trend, here are a few I enjoyed in 2018.

"Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy" by Stephen Moore and Arthur B. Laffer.

Moore is one of my favorite economic writers who clearly articulates free-market principles. Laffer is probably most known for his involvement in the Reagan administration. Both have served as part of President Donald Trump's advisory council, offering their input on a broad range of economic issues.

One of the key take-aways from the book was President Donald Trump's work to cut burdensome regulations. Congressman Jason Smith has been a champion on this issue, and the authors of "Trumponomics" point to deregulation, along with the tax cuts, as key drivers to our economic growth.

"Under Our Skin: Getting Real about Race. Getting Free from the Fears and Frustrations that Divide Us" by Benjamin Watson.

The subject of race is not an easy one to tackle, but in this book New Orleans Saints player Benjamin Watson addresses some of the most divisive issues on race with truth and grace.

Watson's book came about in part because of his Facebook post following the events in Ferguson, Missouri. The post and book provided him a platform to share an important message. Watson, who is black, addresses concerns with some police who abuse power, but also rebukes riots, violence and looting in response to actual or perceived injustice. Here is a short excerpt from the original Facebook post, which is published in full as part of the book:

"I'M ENCOURAGED, because ultimately the problem is not a SKIN problem, it is a SIN problem. SIN is the reason we rebel against authority. SIN is the reason we abuse our authority. SIN is the reason we are racist, prejudiced and lie to cover for our own. SIN is the reason we riot, loot and burn. BUT I'M ENCOURAGED because God has provided a solution for sin through his son Jesus and with it, a transformed heart and mind. One that's capable of looking past the outward and seeing what's truly important in every human being. The cure for the Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice and Eric Garner tragedies is not education or exposure. It's the Gospel. So, finally, I'M ENCOURAGED because the Gospel gives mankind hope."

"I Can Only Imagine: A Memoir" by Bart Millard.

Bart Millard is the lead singer for the Contemporary Christian Music band Mercy Me. The book's title comes from the band's hit single.

In the book, Millard shares the band's story and background, but the key storyline is how the singer was reconciled with his abusive father.

Millard's father was diagnosed with cancer during his son's freshman year of high school. During that time he transformed, according to Bart Millard, from a "monster" to someone who was a fully devoted follower of Christ.

During the graveside funeral, Millard's grandmother leaned over and said, "I can only imagine what your dad is seeing now." It was this background of hurt and healing, brokenness and redemption that led to the song that has touched millions of lives.

"Miracle in Shreveport: A Memoir of Baseball, Fatherhood, and the Stadium that Launched a Dream" by David and Jason Benham.

The Benham brothers released their third book in 2018; this one focused on the story behind their dream to play professional baseball.