Let's skip ahead to after the election. No matter who wins, the next president will declare that they have a "mandate" to do something. And they will be wrong.

The whole canard that a newly elected president is for some reason entitled to have their way is an invention. The word "mandate" doesn't appear in the Constitution or the Federalist Papers.

The myth can be traced to Andrew Jackson. He shuttered the Second Bank of the United States partly on the grounds that he ran on doing so — though his campaign hardly revolved around the issue — but he relied even more on the notion that he was "the people's president." Jackson introduced the argument that because the president is elected by the whole country, his agenda has unique legitimacy and urgency. This "constituted a revolutionary change in the conceptualization of the basis of presidential power," the presidential historians Richard J. Ellis and Steven Kirk wrote, establishing the idea that the president derives some extra-constitutional authority from his connection to the people.

Abraham Lincoln and Woodrow Wilson — presidents I respectively revere and despise — furthered this conception of the president as an avatar of the national will. Most famously in his Gettysburg Address, Lincoln elevated the logic and language of the Declaration of Independence to justify a Union victory and the emancipation of the slaves and to enshrine equality before the law as central to America's purpose. Wilson just wanted to wield as much unchecked power as possible.

Proponents of the idea that the president is the singular instrument of the "will of the people" — sometimes called the "plebiscitary mandate" — typically insinuate that presidents outrank Congress because they have the backing of a national majority while legislators wield only narrow, sectarian mandates from their districts or states.

This is anti-Constitutional, quasi-authoritarian, mystical codswallop.

The Constitution is incandescently clear on this point: Congress is the supreme branch of government. It writes the laws, declares war, levies taxes, creates most of the courts and executive agencies, and pays their officials' salaries. It can fire members of the other branches, but the other branches can't fire members of Congress.

Congressional majorities — and hence congressional mandates — form around specific issues and interests as a result of deliberation and compromise. Or at least they do when Congress works.