On the day before the third anniversary of the brutal, lawless invasion of Ukraine, "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on whether it’s "fair to say" that Russia’s attack was unprovoked. Hegseth responded that it’s "fair to say it’s a very complicated situation."

This is a good illustration of the difference between a complicated question and the complications of answering a simple question honestly. The answer to the question "Does this dress make me look fat?" may be simple enough, but answering it honestly can be quite difficult in some circumstances.

Hegseth is hardly the only prominent Republican official who has dodged the question since the president outrageously claimed that Ukraine "started" the war. Mike Waltz, Trump’s national security adviser, also repeatedly refused to answer the question.

Sometimes figuring out who started a war is complicated. But this isn’t World War I or the War of Jenkins’ Ear. Of course Russia started it.

Given that the answer to the question is so uncomplicated, why is answering it so complicated?

It’s not because Russia will be offended by an accurate response. The West has provided billions in military aid to Ukraine and heaped sanctions on Vladimir Putin and his regime in response to the criminal invasion. Saying once again that Russia started the war would not change the geopolitical equation in the slightest.

No, what makes this complicated is that Donald Trump is aping Putin’s talking points about who started the war. Publicly contradicting Trump creates complications for any Republican official who dares to do so.

If Trump says basset hounds can fly, they have to say it too. This is the dynamic that has bedeviled the GOP since Trump won the presidential nomination in 2016.