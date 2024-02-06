In the wake of a successful effort to kill a year-end spending bill and replace is with more limited legislation to keep the government open, Elon Musk declared victory last week on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform he owns:

"Your actions turned a bill that weighed pounds into a bill that weighed ounces!" he crowed. "You are the media now. VOX POPULI VOX DEI."

The stopgap funding measure will largely delay major spending decisions until after Donald Trump's inauguration, keep the government open through the holidays and at least temporarily delay the most indefensible spending that was crammed into the scale-tipping bill. But those who believe the indefensible spending won't end up back in the budget are endearingly optimistic.

The most interesting political takeaway from the drama is that the Republican Party now has two masters with different goals. Musk's stated mission was to impose fiscal restraint and greater efficiency on government (though his unstated motives are a matter of speculation). Trump's objective was to avoid the hassles of a debate over raising the government borrowing limit early in his term, freeing him to rack up more debt through spending and tax cuts.

Based purely on the political result, Musk won and Trump lost. While the bill does spend less than the earlier version, it does not raise the debt ceiling.

A case can be made for both goals. I think Musk is indisputably correct about the need to cut spending. And although I don't want Trump to be able to amass more debt, fights over the borrowing limit are reckless because they put the full faith and credit of the United States in doubt. The challenge for Republican legislators is that they are caught between the agendas of two figures who are very popular on the right, and those agendas – and perhaps others – are in conflict.

We'll have to wait to see how the politics play out. In the meantime, I also want to address the more philosophical problems with Musk's position.

First of all, literally weighing the value or profligacy of a piece of legislation by the ounce, as Musk proposes, is not exactly logical. The National Industrial Recovery Act -- the foundational legislation of the New Deal -- comes in at an economical 18 pages, but that hardly gives one a sense of its massive impact on the economy.