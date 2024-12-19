One of Donald Trump's closing campaign arguments was that he would deliver a new "golden age" for America. This week, he announced that this Trump-powered golden age has already begun.

That's fitting insofar as Trump has rapidly eclipsed the current president, Joe Biden, in setting expectations and even an agenda for America at home and abroad. It feels as if the clock on the second Trump administration has already started.

So has the usual fight over who should get the credit – or blame – for the economy the next president inherits. This happens to some extent with every new president, regardless of party and not just on the subject of the economy.

Ronald Reagan's vice president, George H.W. Bush, inherited his economy, but Bush's aides were quick to note that he also inherited an inevitable recession and a savings and loan crisis from the Gipper. In the closing days of this year's election, Barack Obama complained that Trump had inherited his economic successes in 2017.

Trump has reason to jump the gun on taking credit for the economy now: It's doing amazingly well.

That's not to minimize the pain of many Americans or ignore economic problems such as skyrocketing debt, inflation and dislocations in some regions and industries. Even amid a macroeconomic boom, people live in microeconomic circumstances.

The U.S. economy is nevertheless the envy of the world. Don't take my word for it: The cover of a special issue of the Economist in October described the American economy as just that, the "Envy of the World," noting that the United States "has left other rich countries in the dust." The Financial Times reached the same conclusion this month.

It's a stark contrast to the 1990s, when many expected Europe's economies to leave ours in the dust. In 2008, the European Union's economy was 10% bigger than that of the United States. By 2022, it was 23% smaller. The EU grew 21% during this period, but the American economy grew 72%.