Thank God for the stock market.

The market is one of the only things Donald Trump can be expected to listen to – likely more than polls and certainly more than his advisers – even when he doesn't want to hear what it's saying.

During his first term, Trump routinely took credit for every new market high, noting at one point that "the reason our stock market is so successful is because of me." When the market did well under President Biden, Trump claimed that it was because of the expectation that he would win the next election.

It's all nonsense, but he believes it, and he wants everyone else to believe it too. And that could be to the country's benefit now, because when it became clear last week that Trump was determined to follow through on his cockamamie tariff threats, the markets tumbled. And on Monday, the administration reached deals to pause tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month.

Many of the president's fat-cat hangers-on — including his new Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent — had convinced themselves that Trump wasn't really the "tariff man" he describes himself as. They clicked the heels of their ruby slippers together, repeating, "It's just a negotiation tool. It's just a negotiation tool."

Nope. When asked Friday night whether our three largest trading partners — Canada, Mexico and China — could do anything to prevent the implementation of his threatened tariffs, Trump said, "No. Nothing." He went on to explain — again — that he thinks tariffs are valuable and desirable in their own right, not just as a means to extract concessions of any kind. "It's a pure economic" measure, he said.

The Wall Street Journal lambasted the lunacy of it. Business and union leaders joined in publicly and privately, beseeching him not to go down this idiotic road.

His response? To go on the attack, declaring on Truth Social, "Anybody that's against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies."

That's all nonsense too, but I remain especially befuddled by the insinuation that it's somehow sinister or unpatriotic for "entities" "controlled" by "domestic companies" to oppose tariffs. Isn't that another way of saying American businesses don't want to be subject to additional taxes?