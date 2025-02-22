The president of the United States posted a possibly apocryphal quote often attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte on social media Saturday: "He who saves his Country does not violate any Law."

This is an indefensibly stupid thing for a president to say — at least absent the sort of situation in which a lawyer has told him, "Mr. President, you can't fire a nuke on that planet-destroying asteroid without first getting an environmental impact statement and allowing for the legally required 90-day public comment period."

I don't mean to be unduly glib. An American president implying he's above the law because he's "saving" his country is a serious thing. It's even more serious when the notion that we face an existential crisis requiring a hero on a white horse to save us has been manufactured by the president and his allies.

The best defense of President Trump's cerebral flatulence is that he was the one being glib. Reince Priebus, who served as White House chief of staff during Trump's first term, said as much on ABC News' "This Week": "It's entertainment for Trump. It's a distraction."

"I've lived through this," Priebus added. "In good times, in bad times, the president enjoys taking a grenade out on a Saturday afternoon, throwing it on the floor and watching everybody react. ... There's no downside."

I said it was the best defense; I did not say it was a good defense.

I honestly don't know what Priebus means in saying "there's no downside" to Trump's trolling. Giving millions of Americans — friends and foes alike -- the impression that the president is megalomaniacally contemptuous of the law is not good for anybody.

Presidents — all presidents — rely on a certain amount of trust and goodwill, not just from their allies but from their opponents as well. In a real crisis, the public and the opposition party need to believe that presidential authority is being exercised for unselfish reasons. Insinuating that you crave crises to maximize your power makes people less likely to trust you with the power to deal with an actual crisis.