Goldberg: Would the Republican Party survive a Trump defeat?

It does seem likely that if Trump loses, he will claim that this election was rigged too. And many Republicans will undoubtedly feel the need to play along, which would be a shame for the country and, one hopes, their careers. But that could go on for only so long. Assuming Trump once again has no actual evidence of fraud and that the electorate has even less patience for a repeat of 2020, the association with a losing case and potential violence will lose its political appeal for most officeholders fairly quickly.

Once the smoke — figurative or literal — clears, elected Republicans could be expected to turn to opposing the new Harris administration. New presidents are at the center of the news cycle, and if we know one thing about Republicans today, it's that they go where the cameras are. The imperative to check the Harris administration will also be the only excuse much of the Republican base will accept for abandoning Stop the Steal 2.0.

Fox News would likewise turn its attention to the new administration in relatively short order, having been burned before for repeating bogus election fraud claims. The smaller Trump-friendly media outlets, meanwhile, would compete for the attention of the die-hards who won't let the dream of a Trump restoration die. The constellation of MAGA monetizers would also compete for dwindling market share with each other and with Trump himself. I mean, he's hawking watches and sneakers before the election, so he would only redouble his efforts to squeeze the last dollars out of his fans in the aftermath.

One analogue for this is the tea party movement. The groups that marched under that banner had no formal leadership or organization, so after Obama was reelected in 2012, they splintered into grifting factions. I'd expect the same to happen to MAGA world, leaving a host of demagogues to scrap over a shrinking supply of marks.

More consequential fights would ensue over the party's candidates and positions. The pro-life movement wouldn't just accept Trump's recently adopted de facto pro-choice stance or back those who happily went along with it, starting with his running mate, JD Vance. Indeed, talk of Vance as the heir apparent would sound laughable to many after a loss, especially to the slew of GOP pols who would be eager to run on the promise of a fresh start. And Republicans can barely defend the substance of Trump's trade policies now, so I doubt they would even try once he is out of the picture.

Which brings us back to Trumpism without Trump. With the exception of Vivek Ramaswamy — a MAGA grifter with no elected experience — the other candidates who sought the party's nomination this year generally spoke the Reaganite language of the traditional GOP because that is where their instincts remain. There will be a battle for the future of the party, to be sure. But Trump's departure from presidential politics would presage the end of the Republican identity crisis, not the beginning.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.