Goldberg: Amid a combative election, party realignment continued apace

The term "realignment" gets used and abused a lot, because people have agreed to use it without agreeing on a definition. Traditionally, realignments are said to have occurred when majority and minority parties switch places. Starting in 1932, FDR pulled Blacks and working class and immigrant whites into the Democratic Party, making it the majority party for generations. It's a sign of how massive that coalition was that it's been shrinking since the 1960s without Republicans ever becoming the clear majority party, though the story gets complicated with the rise in voters calling themselves independents.

For the last 20 years, the parties have essentially been tied, and it seems unlikely that will change anytime soon. But there's still a whole lot of realigning going on. Donald Trump has accelerated the trend of the white working class fleeing the Democrats. Meanwhile, college-educated and suburban voters have moved significantly toward the Democrats.

In other words, while the parties are stuck in a logjam, the coalitions making up the parties are changing dramatically.

And that's where the inconsistency and hypocrisy come in. Parties reflect the interests of their electoral coalitions. You can see signs of the adjustments all over the place. Republicans such as JD Vance sound a lot like anti-war Democrats from 20 years ago, railing against warmongers, chickenhawks and "neocons." Democrats haven't changed as dramatically, but they are far more comfortable talking about American global leadership and the importance of our alliances than they used to be.

Parties also reflect their candidates, which is why the party of philandering Bill Clinton now talks a lot about good character while Republicans fawn over Trump's alpha dog "manliness."

Democrats have been far more consistent on abortion, because in a post-Roe environment it's a winning issue. But Trump has moved the GOP toward a de facto pro-choice position, denouncing "heartbeat bills" while also insisting that states should be free to do what they please on abortion.