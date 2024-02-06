I set out chamomile seedlings on the table in my yard so neighbors could grab them. The Buy Nothing group I belong to is a form of community care, but I would have never called it that prior to reading Rainesford Stauffer's new book, "All the Gold Stars: Reimagining Ambition and the Ways we Strive." Buy Nothing groups are online communities where members can ask for what they need and share items they no longer need. All free, hence the name.

Reading "All the Gold Stars" was an intervention of sorts for me. It helped me rightfully confront the fact that many of my insecurities present themselves in my daily ambitions. The book also recognizes the privilege that exists in having ambition along with the exploitation that relies on it.

Simon Sinek's work primed me a bit for reading Stauffer. Sinek frequently talks about America's obsession with rugged individualism. Stauffer writes in her new book that "individualism is the horse that ambition rides in on."

Sinek writes and talks about service, why it's important and how we need one another. He often remarks that there's a whole section of the bookstore called "self-help," but there's not a section called "help others."