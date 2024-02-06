Going to Georgia

Milner, Georgia

Claudia is a truck driver in Georgia. She is running transportation logistics on a movie being filmed here. The movie, "Possum Trot," is a true story about the foster care and adoption of Black children who suffered unspeakable trauma in their young lives. Claudia knows that experience all too well. At one point, sharing her story on the set, she said she remembers being so skinny from malnutrition that "I could feel my bones. It's a real thing.

At night, while working on the movie set, Claudia discovered an envelope that she didn't realize she had at home: Papers that had been sent to her late mother of Claudia's files while she was being watched by the courts. Social workers wrote that young Claudia must have been intellectually disabled -- they deemed this the only possible explanation for her strange behavior.

In truth, there was sexual abuse and other mistreatment from before she wound up in the system. A court would eventually grant her father custody of her and her brother after her sister died. But the circumstances there were "torture." She describes a beating that left her so bloodied that her father called out to his wife to "fix it," because even he must have been terrified of what he had done to his own daughter. Later, Claudia reflects that adults simply cannot leave children's lives in the hands of people doing a "job." While some social workers and judges and others may be excellent, her experience is that almost no adults in her life were actually looking to see what was going on.

And children -- especially ones living in inhumane conditions -- can't be expected to be able to know or to articulate what they need and to get themselves out of their cruel circumstances.

Claudia was bursting with gratitude about being on the set of "Possum Trot." The movie is the true story of a Black Baptist church in Possum Trot, Texas, which has risen to the biblical mandate of caring for the orphans in their greater community.