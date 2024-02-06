Giving Tuesday plays important role -- especially in 2020

Before an eager farewell to 2020, most of us would like to take control back of this year's unpredictable narrative. Is it possible to contend with our disruptive antagonist and win 2020 from its grip? Yes, I believe we can change 2020's story from one of uncertainty to one of hope. Our strategy is Giving Tuesday.

A Day To Do Good -- this simple message is at the heart of Giving Tuesday. Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y of New York in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, Giving Tuesday's guiding idea is that this day of generosity will serve as a catalyst for year-round giving, volunteering and kindness. The United States along with 60 countries will be participating in 2020's Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. It is exciting and hopeful to celebrate the collective power of generosity around the globe, especially this year.

One-third of all charitable donations are made in the month of December. During 2019's Giving Tuesday, $511 million was raised online in the United States. Giving Tuesday will be a lifeline to charitable organizations this year. Always held the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday provides charitable organizations with online tools for raising vital funds, promoting awareness and energizing supporters.

As president of the board of directors for Voices for Children CASA, the potential of this year's Giving Tuesday is tremendous. CASA, like many non-profits, was unable to hold this year's annual fundraiser due to health concerns. Community support is critical now as charitable organizations grapple with evolving COVID-19 challenges.

For example, the rate of child abuse increases during periods of heightened stress. This year, hospitals across the nation report seeing more severe child abuse injuries. At-risk children face greater risks when their adult support system is compromised as it has been during the pandemic. Our local CASA serves Cape, Perry, Bollinger, Scott and Mississippi counties. Five hundred seventy-five children are now in protective care -- children who need visibility and consistent support.