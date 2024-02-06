Giving back is important part of holidays

Black Friday is followed by Small Business Saturday, which precedes Cyber Monday, and many businesses remain open on Thanksgiving!

As the newspaper becomes burgeoned with flyers and the airwaves promote holiday sales, it is easy to get caught up in the season of spending, rather than the original spirit of giving thanks and giving back.

Here's one way you can help. Giving Tuesday, which follows Cyber Monday, falls on Nov. 28 when nonprofits around the world will ask donors to give. United Way of Southeast Missouri is using this opportunity to raise funds to "Save Our Students" (SOS) by donating to emergency student funds in our public schools and at Southeast Missouri State University. The SOS funds help provide necessities to keep students focused on learning. Items include eyeglasses, lunch money, winter coats and other necessities for students in public schools in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Perry County and Bollinger County, as well as gas money, testing fees, and other assistance at the university.